Lee M. Lippert

Wenatchee, WA

Lee M. Lippert died December 18, 2016, of complications of COPD and pneumonia.

He was typically a man of few words, but great determination. Born in

Toppenish, WA, on February 13, 1941, to Carl and Florence Lippert. The family

moved to Yakima, WA, before Lee’s 10th grade year. He was a member of the

first graduating class of Eisenhower High School in 1958. His early love of

flying saw him building model airplanes in his youth and led to a full Navy

ROTC scholarship at the University of Washington. He graduated as president of

Tau Kappa Epsilon with a Mechanical Engineering degree in 1963. Lee married

the girl across the street, Sara Stevenson, and they headed to Pensacola, FL,

and Navy flight training. After six years of service, Lee made the choice to

leave the Navy and pursue his dream of becoming a commercial pilot. He flew

with Northwest Airlines for 32 years, retiring in 2001 at the age of 60,

having learned to fly a T-28 and ending his career as the captain of the 747.

Lee and Sara traveled the world together claiming Wenatchee as their final

home in 1998. A true renaissance man, Lee was involved in Wenatchee Central

Lions, the Broadview Homeowners Board, Art on the Ave, Senior Tax Aide, Red

Apple Flyers, golf, fishing, and making sawdust. Still searching for his first

hole-in-one, he would always admonish to keep the blue side up.

Lee is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sara Stevenson Lippert; three

children: Andrew (Jennifer), Steven (Katy), and Jessica Gilmore (James); nine

grandchildren: Jordan Hoffman (Jeremy), Katherine, Cameron, Erynn, Holden,

Kieran, Magdalena, Rachel Mahnke (Rene) and Emily; his brother, Nick; sister,

Judy; and far flung friends around the globe.

At his request, no services are planned. A celebration of his life will be

held at the Wenatchee Country Club on March 18, 2016, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. A

fund has been established to support the education of future students at

Wenatchee Valley College Foundation. Contributions can be made in Lee

Lippert’s name.