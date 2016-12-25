The Wenatchee World

Shirley Jean Babst

Website Staff
Photo provided

Shirley Jean Babst

Wenatchee, WA

Shirley Jean Babst, age 85, died peacefully on December 22, 2016. She
struggled with dementia and heart failure. Shirley was born on May 8, 1931, to
Charles and Violet Hagstrom in Spokane, WA. She married the love of her life,
Robert John Babst, on April 10, 1948. They were married for 65 years, residing
in Wenatchee, WA, where they lived and were blessed with their large family of
13 kids. Shirley was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-
grandmother. She loved to bake, knit, and crochet. She was the kindest and
gentlest woman who was loved by everyone who knew her. You could never beat
her at a game of Chinese Checkers or leave her house without a bag of goodies.
We will miss her giving nature, soft heart, warm hugs, and her beautiful
smile.

Shirley is survived by her 12 children: Tom (Karen), Gary (Jackie), Dick
(Cindy), Ron (Karen), Cheryl (Mitch) Fletcher, John (Debbie), Bill, Brad,
Carolyn (Scott) Asher, Christine (Dan) Danielson, Brian, Coyet (Marvin)
Breshears, and was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings; son, Gregory; and
grandson, Ryan.

Thank you to RiverWest Assisted Living for the wonderful care our mother
received.

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at St.
Joseph’s Chapel in Wenatchee, WA. An immediate family service will be held at
the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Please express your thoughts and memories on the
online guest book at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones &
Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.

