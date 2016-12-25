Todd Warner Shinn
Todd Warner Shinn
Wenatchee, WA
Todd Warner Shinn, 58, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at home on Saturday,
December 17, 2016. Todd was born in Spokane, WA, on January 8, 1958. He
graduated from Post Falls High School in 1976. Immediately following
graduation, he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and joined the U.S.
Navy, where he served for four years. Upon receiving an honorable discharge,
Todd embarked on a journey to Alaska, where he became the youngest Director of
Maintenance in the State. His career in aviation took him to many places,
finally landing him in Wenatchee, WA.
In 2013, at the age of 55, Todd began a new chapter in his life when he
started attending Wenatchee Valley College. In 2015, he graduated summa cum
laude with an associates in Business Management; one of his most proudest
achievements.
Todd had many passions. Among them were singing on the church worship team,
writing and recording his own music, fishing, golfing, camping, swimming,
gardening and relaxing summers on his boat.
Todd is survived by his parents, Jack and Cherie Shinn; brother, Paul Shinn
and sister-in-law, Jennifer Shinn; sister, Sandy Clovis; children: Erica and
Dean Shinn; daughter-in-law, Samantha Segalini; nieces: Kaylee Clovis, Hannah
and Faith Shinn; nephew, Quinn Clovis. He was the LOVING “Grampy” to Otto
Warner Shinn and Eden Nicole Porter. He was loved and respected by many, but
especially by Kitty Hoy. Todd is also survived by his loyal companions (pets)
Tia, Oliver (small-man) and Watson.
The family of Todd Shinn would like to thank members of the church and friends
for all their support during these trying times.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Eastmont Community Church on Tuesday,
December 27, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of
flowers donations may be given to the charity of your choice.
