Todd Warner Shinn

Wenatchee, WA

Todd Warner Shinn, 58, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at home on Saturday,

December 17, 2016. Todd was born in Spokane, WA, on January 8, 1958. He

graduated from Post Falls High School in 1976. Immediately following

graduation, he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and joined the U.S.

Navy, where he served for four years. Upon receiving an honorable discharge,

Todd embarked on a journey to Alaska, where he became the youngest Director of

Maintenance in the State. His career in aviation took him to many places,

finally landing him in Wenatchee, WA.

In 2013, at the age of 55, Todd began a new chapter in his life when he

started attending Wenatchee Valley College. In 2015, he graduated summa cum

laude with an associates in Business Management; one of his most proudest

achievements.

Todd had many passions. Among them were singing on the church worship team,

writing and recording his own music, fishing, golfing, camping, swimming,

gardening and relaxing summers on his boat.

Todd is survived by his parents, Jack and Cherie Shinn; brother, Paul Shinn

and sister-in-law, Jennifer Shinn; sister, Sandy Clovis; children: Erica and

Dean Shinn; daughter-in-law, Samantha Segalini; nieces: Kaylee Clovis, Hannah

and Faith Shinn; nephew, Quinn Clovis. He was the LOVING “Grampy” to Otto

Warner Shinn and Eden Nicole Porter. He was loved and respected by many, but

especially by Kitty Hoy. Todd is also survived by his loyal companions (pets)

Tia, Oliver (small-man) and Watson.

The family of Todd Shinn would like to thank members of the church and friends

for all their support during these trying times.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Eastmont Community Church on Tuesday,

December 27, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of

flowers donations may be given to the charity of your choice.