A bridge to Bridge Street

WENATCHEE — A pedestrian bridge over the train tracks in South Wenatchee? It could happen. And if city planners have their way, they’ll break ground on one by 2022.
The idea is part of the the city's South Wenatchee Action Plan to revitalize South Wenatchee.
“We need more access to the waterfront,” said Mayor Frank Kuntz. “The waterfront is now our crown jewel.” He added that there isn’t much of a waterfront area in South Wenatchee, nor easy access.
The bridge…
