The Wenatchee World

Weather:

13°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi25° Cloudy then Snow

Tonight

Lo22° Snow then Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi35° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi28° Slight Chance Snow

Thursday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Malta plane hijack ends peacefully

by By Chris SciclunaReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

VALLETTA — Hijackers armed with what were probably replica weapons forced an airliner to land in Malta on Friday before freeing all their hostages unharmed and surrendering, having declared loyalty to Libya's late leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Television pictures showed two men being led from the aircraft in handcuffs. The prime minister of the tiny Mediterranean island, Joseph Muscat, tweeted: "Hijackers surrendered, searched and taken in custody."

The Airbus A320 had been on an internal flight in Libya on Friday morning…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 