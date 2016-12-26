Man arrested following stand-off in Coulee City

COULEE CITY — A 49-year-old Coulee City man was arrested Christmas Eve, following a 3-hour standoff with Grant County Sheriff’s officials, for firing shots at his neighbors.

Christopher Krauer is being held in the Grant County Jail on two counts of second-degree assault and resisting arrest, sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said Monday. The suspect will be evaluated by Grant County Mental Healthcare, Foreman said.

Krauer fired two shots at his neighbors just before 6 p.m. Christmas Eve following a disagreement…