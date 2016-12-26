Marriage licenses

Chelan County
Carl F. Schill, 40, and Emily Anne Finn, 39, both of Wenatchee
Jorge Molinero-Mendoza, 20, and Makitta Renee Noble, 18, both of Wenatchee
Kendell Everett Clay, 21, of Wenatchee, and Alyssa Nicole Armstrong, 21, of Pateros
Jennifer Christina Amezcua, 30, and Blake Adam Prater, 30, both of Wenatchee
Fernando Valencia Rosales, 26, and Yareli Elizabeth Lopez-Pinto, 21, both of Rock Island
Dustin Lavern Metsker, 43, and Caryn Elaine Brown, 35, both of East Wenatchee
Randy Kirk Allen, 38,…
