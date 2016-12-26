The Wenatchee World

Neel, Harmon

by Lindsay Francis
Mollie Taylor Neel of East Wenatchee and Robert Dean Harmon of Wenatchee have announced their engagement.

She is the daughter of Richard and Joanne Neel of East Wenatchee. His parents are Rick and Shari Harmon of Wenatchee.

She is a 2012 graduate of Eastmont High School. She graduated from Central Washington University in 2016 with degrees in sociology and fashion merchandising. She is a member of the merchandising team at Macy’s.

He is a 2011 graduate of Wenatchee High School.

