Parental Guidance: Keep the gluttony at bay during holidays

This weekend is full of celebrations, with both Christmas and Hanukkah falling on Saturday and Sunday. How can parents help kids cut down on the gluttony?

Lilly Cadoch, a mom of two boys, ages 12 and 9, and author of the 2016 book “Busy Mom’s Cheat Sheet: Raising Happy Healthy Kids,” offers the following suggestions and has more tips for healthy living in her book and on her busymomscheatsheet.com blog.

Before the parties

Start the day with a smoothie so…