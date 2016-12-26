Proposals shine spotlight on state’s lethal force law

WENATCHEE — North Central Washington legislators are taking a wait and see attitude on proposals to drop key words — "malice" and "good faith" — from the state law that specifies when law enforcement officers can be prosecuted for killing someone.

As the state statute currently reads, "a public officer shall not be held criminally liable for using deadly force without malice and with a good faith belief that such act is justifiable."

Malice is defined as having a desire…