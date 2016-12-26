Prosecutor found no malice in Eastside fatal shooting

WENATCHEE — The lethal-force issue came to the forefront in North Central Washington on Sept. 3 when an East Wenatchee officer shot and killed a man as the man sat in the back seat of a car.

On Nov. 23, Douglas County Prosecutor Steve Clem announced that he would not prosecute the officer, 23-year-old Kaiti Wilkins, for the shooting.

He said the evidence did not prove that Wilkins acted with malice. “Wilkins did not act with 'evil intent, wish or design,'…