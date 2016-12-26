Teenager arrested after jogger stabbed near Pipeline Bridge

WENATCHEE — A 29-year-old jogger suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds about 1 p.m. Monday when a teenage boy attacked her on the west side of the Pipeline Bridge over the Columbia River.

The Portland woman was able to call for help on her cell phone, according to a press release from Sgt. Jim West with the Wenatchee Police Department. The suspect, a 17-year-old Leavenworth boy, stayed at the scene and was arrested "without incident" on suspicion of first-degree assault.

The teenager…