Two injured in Leavenworth area accident

by Dee Riggs
LEAVENWORTH — Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Friday that temporarily blocked Highway 2 about 19 miles west of Leavenworth.

Transported to Central Washington Hospital were Svend G. Westlund, 80, of Chelan; and Elizabeth H. Westlund, 80, of Chelan, according to a State Patrol report.

The accident involved a westbound car driven by Svend Westlund and an eastbound vehicle driven by Carey D. McPherson, 33, of Wenatchee. Elizabeth Westlund was a passenger in the Westlund…

