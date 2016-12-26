The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo22° Snow then Snow Likely

Tuesday

Hi35° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi34° Increasing Clouds

Wednesday Night

Lo24° Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Thursday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi32° Slight Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo20° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi30° Mostly Sunny

Ugly bridge now ‘very cool’

by Pete O'Cain
The Pipeline Bridge today is a local landmark, its early 20th century looks a big part of its charm.

It hasn't always been seen that way.

In a report written in 1909 to the State Highway Commissioner, J.C. Rathbun wrote, “The ugliness of the structure is very apparent. No consideration was given to aesthetics in the design of the trusses. The dropping of the east end has destroyed the symmetry of the structure, so that what might have been a…

Advertisements

 