Ugly bridge now ‘very cool’

The Pipeline Bridge today is a local landmark, its early 20th century looks a big part of its charm.

It hasn't always been seen that way.

In a report written in 1909 to the State Highway Commissioner, J.C. Rathbun wrote, “The ugliness of the structure is very apparent. No consideration was given to aesthetics in the design of the trusses. The dropping of the east end has destroyed the symmetry of the structure, so that what might have been a…