VanDevender — 50th

by Lindsay Francis
Features
Jim and Janet VanDevender of Malaga will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a celebration at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church after the 10:15 a.m. service Jan. 1.

The party will be hosted by the couple’s son, Bryce VanDevender. The family invites friends and acqaintances to join the celebration.

They were married Dec. 23, 1966, at Ascension Lutheran Church in Orofino, Idaho.

The couple have lived in St. Helens, Oregon, and Malaga during their marriage.

They are the parents of Tama…

