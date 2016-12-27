The Wenatchee World

Burn ban ends in Okanogan County

by Mike Irwin
OKANOGAN — A burn ban for Okanogan County ended at noon Tuesday after a winter weather system the previous night flushed out stagnate air.

“Air quality has improved and is expected to remain between ‘good’ and ‘moderate’ the rest of this week,” said weather specialist Ranil Dhammapala of the state Department of Ecology.

The ban went into effect Dec. 21 and was expected to last two days. It was extended on Friday for another four days when light winds failed…

