Car crash after night of Christmas caroling claims life of teenager

PORTLAND—A teenager was killed in a car crash in Portland, early Christmas morning on the way back from a night of caroling.

Police identified the boy who died as 16-year-old Samuel Chiriac of Battle Ground, Washington.

Chiriac was one of five passengers in a car that went off an embankment at Southeast 103rd Avenue and Mount Scott Boulevard, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

The driver of the car, 17-year-old Seba Pop of West Linn, Oregon,…