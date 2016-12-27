The Wenatchee World

Dear Abby | Theft of items leaves wife feeling betrayed

by Abigail Van Buren
Features
Dear Abby: I recently realized that my mother-in-law stole several of my prized possessions. It seems that my husband’s brothers, who helped us move when we lost our home, took the items (obviously at her request and with her approval) instead of placing them in the storage unit as instructed.

I am furious at her and my husband’s brothers. How should I deal with this? I want to confront her and let her know that I am aware of her…

