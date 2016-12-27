Dear Abby | Theft of items leaves wife feeling betrayed

Dear Abby: I recently realized that my mother-in-law stole several of my prized possessions. It seems that my husband’s brothers, who helped us move when we lost our home, took the items (obviously at her request and with her approval) instead of placing them in the storage unit as instructed.
I am furious at her and my husband’s brothers. How should I deal with this? I want to confront her and let her know that I am aware of her…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.