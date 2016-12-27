The Wenatchee World

Dutch Bros. raises money for St. Vincent De Paul

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Dutch Bros. locations recently raised $6,185 to support the St. Vincent De Paul organization. The business donated proceeds from its Dec. 16 sales to the nonprofit.

The donations will go toward the charity’s work assisting local families struggling with housing and utility needs.

The local Dutch Bros. outlets are owned by Danielle and Jimmy Crocker.

Advertisements

 