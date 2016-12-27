Grant will fund Mobile Makers program

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center received a $1,000 Northwest Farm Credit Services Rural Community Grant.
The grant will go toward the museum’s Mobile Makers push-ins program. The program is designed to cultivate critical thinking, creativity, community and collaboration.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.