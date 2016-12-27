Guided snowshoe tours explore hatchery grounds

LEAVENWORTH — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering free guided snowshoe tours at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery.

All equipment will be provided for the tours which run at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Throughout January and February, weekend tours may be available.

The route follows the Icicle Creek Nature trail, a one-mile loop on the hatchery grounds. Groups occasionally see wildlife and tracks on the trail which skirts the edge of the ski area.