The Wenatchee World

Weather:

26°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo25° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi34° Increasing Clouds

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi32° Chance Snow

Thursday Night

Lo23° Chance Snow

Friday

Hi32° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi27° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow Showers

New Year's Day

Hi29° Chance Snow

Ockword: A holiday sports gift exchange

by Matthew OckingaWorld sports writer
Send to Kindle
Print This

There’s one or more in every family. Each year, a late-comer attempts to make up for his or her lack of Christmas organization by sending cards and presents well after most of the world has taken down the Christmas lights.

Allow me to be “that guy.” With Christmas now past us and 2017 looming ahead, it’s time for a few late presents before the New Year. But honestly, these gifts are not from me; they’re from sports. Most everyone who…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 