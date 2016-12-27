The Wenatchee World

Oregon state trooper in critical condition after shootout

by By Melissa SantosThe News Tribune
PORTLAND — A trooper with the Oregon State Police was fighting for his life Monday after a shootout Sunday night southwest of Portland, The Oregonian reported.

The shootout in Sherwood left the trooper with life-threatening injuries and left two others dead, according to the newspaper’s website, OregonLive.com.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday and found a woman dead, according to OregonLive.

The Washington County sheriff’s office identified the suspect in the homicide as 30-year-old…

