Pickup crashes into Eastside swimming pool

EAST WENATCHEE — A 16-year-old East Wenatchee boy escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when the pickup he was driving went out of control and crashed, upside down, into a swimming pool.

The boy was taken to Central Washington Hospital with scratches and bruises, said Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal.

"He was able to get out quickly," Gjesdal said. "He wasn't in the water long, but he probably was hypothermic."

The boy was driving the pickup on Baker Street at about…