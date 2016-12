CHELAN — After a tight first half, host Chelan came out after the break and put away Oroville in a 63-41 win Tuesday night at the Chelan Holiday Tournament.

The Goats got a strong showing from Zach Phelps, who led all scorers with 16 points. Phelps hit three 3-pointers in the contest.

Connor Wilson added 15 points and Bryce Robison chipped in with 12 as Chelan improved to 7-1 on the season.

"We came out with some serious fire in…