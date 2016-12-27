Prep Tuesday: Wenatchee girls basketball team tops Pasco

RICHLAND — The Wenatchee girls basketball team got a strong all-around team effort Tuesday, with three players finishing in double figures to lead the Panthers over Pasco 58-37 at the Hanford Christmas Tournament.

“We played close to a full game other than about a five-minute spurt in the second quarter,” Wenatchee coach Pat Loftus said. “For the most part, we played a pretty solid overall game.”

So far this season, the Panthers have relied on junior Alli Hallberg to put…