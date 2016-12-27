Professor under fire for ‘white genocide’ tweets

PHILADELPHIA — Drexel University officials had a quiet holiday weekend loudly interrupted Sunday night, after to a professor took to Twitter to let loose some extreme views.

“All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide,” associate professor of politics and global studies George Ciccariello-Maher posted Christmas Eve.

He then wrote Sunday: “To clarify: when the whites were massacred during the Haitian revolution, that was a good thing indeed.”

Not long thereafter, Ciccariello-Maher’s tweets were picked up by conservative websites. His tweets…