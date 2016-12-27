The Wenatchee World

Relay for Life kickoff planned for Jan. 10

by Lindsay Francis
EAST WENATCHEE — The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Chelan and Douglas County will hold a free kickoff program at 5 p.m. Jan 10 at Bonaventure, 50 29th St.

The program will discuss the annual event and how it benefits the local community. Guests will have the opportunity to register a team for the event, which will take place June 9 at Eastmont High School.

For more information, visit relayforlife.org or call Callie Klein at 670-4161.

