Relay for Life kickoff planned for Jan. 10

EAST WENATCHEE — The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Chelan and Douglas County will hold a free kickoff program at 5 p.m. Jan 10 at Bonaventure, 50 29th St.
The program will discuss the annual event and how it benefits the local community. Guests will have the opportunity to register a team for the event, which will take place June 9 at Eastmont High School.
For more information, visit relayforlife.org or call Callie Klein at 670-4161.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.