Relay for Life kickoff planned for Jan. 10

EAST WENATCHEE — The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Chelan and Douglas County will hold a free kickoff program at 5 p.m. Jan 10 at Bonaventure, 50 29th St.

The program will discuss the annual event and how it benefits the local community. Guests will have the opportunity to register a team for the event, which will take place June 9 at Eastmont High School.

For more information, visit relayforlife.org or call Callie Klein at 670-4161.