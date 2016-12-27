Russia hunts for crashed jet’s black boxes, says no signs of foul play
MOSCOW — Russia expanded its search on Monday for the remains of a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea, killing all 92 on board, and said pilot error or a technical fault — but not terrorism — were likely to have caused the tragedy.
The plane, a Russian Defence Ministry TU-154, was carrying dozens of Red Army Choir singers and dancers to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the run-up to the New Year.
Nine Russian journalists were…