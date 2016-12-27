SAGE seeks volunteers for several positions

WENATCHEE — SAGE (Safety Advocacy Growth Empowerment) is looking for volunteers for a variety of fun and flexible positions.

Volunteers are needed to staff the organization’s 24-hour crisis phone line and to work in fundraising, community outreach, office/clerical support and special events.

The organization is a nonprofit domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy center serving Chelan and Douglas counties.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Haya Khateeb at hayak@nwi.net or 663-7446.