The Wenatchee World

Weather:

11°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi34° Increasing Clouds

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Thursday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo19° Chance Snow

SAGE seeks volunteers for several positions

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — SAGE (Safety Advocacy Growth Empowerment) is looking for volunteers for a variety of fun and flexible positions.

Volunteers are needed to staff the organization’s 24-hour crisis phone line and to work in fundraising, community outreach, office/clerical support and special events.

The organization is a nonprofit domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy center serving Chelan and Douglas counties.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Haya Khateeb at hayak@nwi.net or 663-7446.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 