Sons follow dad into Washington State Patrol careers

VANCOUVER —When Mike Kesler retired after 25 years as a Washington State Patrol trooper, he didn’t think his sons had any interest in police work.
But a few years later, his middle son, Brandon, told him he was going to take the written and physical test to become a trooper. A few years after that, his youngest son, Shane, followed suit and also applied.
“I was shocked, but I was proud,” Mike Kesler, 58, said. “That was the first I…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.