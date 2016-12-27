Sons follow dad into Washington State Patrol careers

VANCOUVER —When Mike Kesler retired after 25 years as a Washington State Patrol trooper, he didn’t think his sons had any interest in police work.

But a few years later, his middle son, Brandon, told him he was going to take the written and physical test to become a trooper. A few years after that, his youngest son, Shane, followed suit and also applied.

“I was shocked, but I was proud,” Mike Kesler, 58, said. “That was the first I…