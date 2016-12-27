Stabbing injuries to jogger required surgery

WENATCHEE — A 29-year-old jogger who was stabbed Monday afternoon near the Pipeline Bridge required surgery to repair some of her injuries, police said.

The Portland woman was in satisfactory condition at Central Washington Hospital Tuesday.

"Her facial wounds were pretty deep and required surgery," said. Sgt. Jim West with the Wenatchee Police Department Tuesday. One wound was on her cheek and the other near her ear. There were also small stab wounds on her upper back, and she had…