Student’s poignant speech on tolerance continues to resonate nearly one year later

In January, then-senior Ava Sharifi delivered a powerful message to her fellow students at Lewis and Clark High school.

“I do not want to live in a world where at 17 years old I must worry about the color of my children’s skin,” she said in a speech delivered in mid-January. “We must take action; we cannot let darkness consume our hearts.”

The speech, posted to YouTube in February, struck a nerve with more than 11,000 views, hundreds of comments…