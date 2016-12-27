The Wenatchee World

Weather:

11°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi34° Increasing Clouds

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Thursday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo19° Chance Snow

Top Five Business Stories of 2016 (and a few runners-up)

by Mike Irwin
Business
Send to Kindle
Print This
Take a breath. You successfully made it through 2016's economic ups-and-downs in Chelan and Douglas counties, and it was a quite a ride. Longtime businesses closed; others opened. Big construction projects wrapped up; others were unwrapped. Some industries sizzled; overall employment fizzled. The only thing to do now is forget the turmoil and party like it's 2017! And, oh … one more thing before you start the Jell-O shots. Here are our picks for the Top Five Business Stories of 2016 ...

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 