The Wenatchee World

Weather:

20°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi29° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi34° Increasing Clouds

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Thursday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo19° Chance Snow

Tributes flow for pop idol George Michael, dead at 53

by By Edward BaranReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

LONDON — Madonna, Elton John and Paul McCartney paid tribute on Monday to British pop idol George Michael, who has died age 53 after a career of soulful ballads and dance songs that provided a soundtrack to much of the 1980s and 1990s.

Michael burst to stardom with Wham!, one of the most successful pop duos ever, with singles like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper,” before reinventing himself as a solo artist with sexually daring lyrics…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 