Tributes flow for pop idol George Michael, dead at 53

LONDON — Madonna, Elton John and Paul McCartney paid tribute on Monday to British pop idol George Michael, who has died age 53 after a career of soulful ballads and dance songs that provided a soundtrack to much of the 1980s and 1990s.

Michael burst to stardom with Wham!, one of the most successful pop duos ever, with singles like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper,” before reinventing himself as a solo artist with sexually daring lyrics…