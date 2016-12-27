Venezuela leader’s foes say no more talks without concessions

CARACAS — Venezuela’s opposition on Monday ruled out returning to Vatican-led talks with President Nicolas Maduro’s government unless it makes major concessions amid a crushing economic crisis and bitter political standoff.

The opposition Democratic Unity (MUD) coalition blames Maduro for the OPEC nation’s shrinking and dysfunctional economy and wants to bring forward the next presidential vote, due in late 2018.

But Maduro, 54, the self-declared “son” of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, accuses the MUD of seeking a coup and…