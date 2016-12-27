The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi34° Increasing Clouds

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Thursday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo19° Chance Snow

Venezuela leader’s foes say no more talks without concessions

by Reuters
CARACAS — Venezuela’s opposition on Monday ruled out returning to Vatican-led talks with President Nicolas Maduro’s government unless it makes major concessions amid a crushing economic crisis and bitter political standoff.

The opposition Democratic Unity (MUD) coalition blames Maduro for the OPEC nation’s shrinking and dysfunctional economy and wants to bring forward the next presidential vote, due in late 2018.

But Maduro, 54, the self-declared “son” of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, accuses the MUD of seeking a coup and…

