Winter storm warning for Cascades

WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the North Cascades through Wednesday morning due to heavy snow that could make travel over mountain passes slow and dangerous.

More than two feet of snow could accumulate along the Cascade crest through Wednesday, according the Weather Service. Snoqualmie Pass reported 10 inches of new snow Tuesday morning. Stevens Pass got 8 inches of new snow, with more snow, heavy at times, forecast through Wednesday morning.

Traction…