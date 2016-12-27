The Wenatchee World

Related content

Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shows man true meaning of season of giving

by By Kaitlin BainYakima Herald-Republic
The season of giving became personal for Andrew Rosas when he left his overnight shift at Shari’s Restaurant early Sunday.

Rosas was working his normal 11 p.m.-to-7 a.m. shift when three Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies sat down in his section.

He had never seen the officers before and treated them like he would treat any other customer, Rosas said.

“They just looked exhausted, and I was talking…

