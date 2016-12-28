Art for the library

Rebecca Weythman, an art and welding student at Wenatchee Valley College, works on a project on one of the book carts in the college library. She painted the cart and is decoupaging photos to it depicting scenes from "Star Trek." It’s her fourth art cart project for the college. According to librarian Betsey Stahler, they started the project to make the library more inviting and fun by adding art and plants. “I want people to know the library isn’t a…
