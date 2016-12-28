The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

This Afternoon

Hi38° Becoming Cloudy

Tonight

Lo25° Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi32° Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo19° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi29° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo20° Slight Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo16° Chance Snow

Art for the library

by Mike Bonnicksen
Rebecca Weythman, an art and welding student at Wenatchee Valley College, works on a project on one of the book carts in the college library. She painted the cart and is decoupaging photos to it depicting scenes from "Star Trek." It’s her fourth art cart project for the college. According to librarian Betsey Stahler, they started the project to make the library more inviting and fun by adding art and plants. “I want people to know the library isn’t a…

