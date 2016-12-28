Cele-brrr-ate the new year at annual Polar Dip

LAKE WENATCHEE — Get ready to ch-ch-chill out. Really chill out.

With water temps hovering at 40 degrees or less, you cold-weather plungers will be all grins and grimaces on New Year’s Day when the 24th Annual Jim Sofie Memorial Polar Bear Dip launches at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lake Wenatchee State Park.

“We’re never exactly sure what the water temperature will be,” said Gary Marks, who with a handful of volunteers is coordinating this year’s event. “But here’s the…