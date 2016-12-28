Dear Abby | Wife married to old swinger would like to push him out

Dear Abby: I am a 70-year-old woman, married for 50 years, and I hate my husband. He wants to go to swinger parties and toss me to other men. I tried it a couple of times for him and hated it.

He is overbearing and rude. We don’t have any friends where we live, so he seeks out new people. He doesn’t listen to my begging not to do this. His computer is full of porn and his thoughts are…