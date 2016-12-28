Don’t sweat the small bites on New Year’s Eve

Debating about what to take to that New Year’s Eve get-together with friends and neighbors? What you need are some incredibly easy appetizer recipes.

None of these involve complicated techniques — we’re talking a little slicing, spreading, stirring and pouring. Seriously, you could probably just throw all the ingredients off the side of a mountain and they would come together at the bottom as finished hors d’oeuvres.

Some of these recipes may take a little more time to prepare than…