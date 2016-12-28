Driver who crashed into pool cited for speed

EAST WENATCHEE — A 16-year-old East Wenatchee boy who crashed a pickup into a residential swimming pool on Tuesday will be cited for driving too fast for conditions.

The teen's pickup went out of control on ice in the 2900 block of North Baker Avenue about 9:45 a.m., then traveled about 100 feet down a hill, Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said Wednesday. The pickup hit a retaining wall, and it flipped upside down, landing in the pool in the…