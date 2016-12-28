The Wenatchee World

Erwin Dee Wiser

Erwin Dee Wiser ended his 93-year journey through this life on December 23,
2016, in the Southern Utah Veteran’s Home in Ivins, UT. Dee was an example of
hard work, courage, kindness, and love that was evident from his early years
through his final days. He was born to Wanda and Erwin Wiser January 28, 1923,
in Lewiston, UT.

Dee is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lorna (Shumway) of Cedar City, UT;
his children and their spouses, David (Michelle) of Reno, NV, Joleen (Tom)
Comstock of Cedar City, UT, Perry (Dawn) of Spokane, WA, and DeAnn (Mark)
Lefebvre of Elk River, MN. He has also left his legacy with 13 grandchildren
and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 30, 2016, at the Cedar City LDS
Church on 155 E. 400 S., Salt Lake City, UT, with a viewing prior to the
service at 10 a.m. in the same building. Interment will be at the Cedar City,
UT, cemetery. To read the full obituary or offer online condolences please
refer to www.sumortuary.com.

