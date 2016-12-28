The Wenatchee World

FDA puts Seattle Genetics drug trials on hold after 4 deaths

by By Divya GroverReuters
SEATTLE — Seattle Genetics Inc said four people had died in trials testing its experimental cancer drug, prompting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to impose a clinical hold on several early-stage studies.

The company’s shares fell as much as 15.7 percent to $52.18.

Six patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a type of blood cancer, have been identified with liver toxicity and four have died, the company said on Tuesday.

The company is working with the FDA to identify…

