Today

Hi34° Increasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo25° Chance Snow

Thursday

Hi32° Chance Snow

Thursday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo20° Mostly Clear

Saturday

Hi26° Partly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo21° Chance Snow

New Year's Day

Hi28° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo15° Chance Snow

Kathleen Parker | Fear thee well to 2016

by Kathleen ParkerWashington Post Writers Group
Commentary
CHARLESTON, S.C. — As usual, the year's end brings reflections and ruminations on what was and what is to be. This time around, however, it feels as though an era is coming to an end.

That gentle frisson between past and future about which columnists customarily write feels vaguely apocalyptic as we approach the new year.

The usual regrets — too much ice cream, not enough exercise, too quick with a retort, not enough thank-you notes — all feel quaintly…

