Freda Hutchinson

Wenatchee, WA

Freda Hutchinson, 81, a 64-year Wenatchee resident, passed away on Friday

evening, December 23, 2016, at Blossom Creek Memory Care in Wenatchee. She was

born on April 6, 1935, in Oxford, AR, daughter of the late Fred and Bethel

(Webb) Sexton. She was raised and attended elementary school in Oxford, AR,

prior to moving with her family to Twin Falls, ID, as an early teen. She

completed her high school years while living in Twin Falls, before moving to

Wenatchee with her family in 1953. She met James Hutchinson and they were

later married on May 21, 1954, in Wenatchee. They made their home together in

Wenatchee. During the early 1960’s, Freda worked at Cedergreen Foods and later

worked at a variety of Fruit Warehouses that included Washington Fruit

Growers, Wenoka and Blue Bird. Following their retirements, Freda and James

continued to make their home in Wenatchee. Freda especially enjoyed puzzles,

crocheting and reading.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Hutchinson, on

January 26, 2016. She is survived by two children, Pamela “Pam” Green and

Daniel “Dan” and his wife, Ada Hutchinson, all of Wenatchee, WA; one brother,

James (Harriet) Sexton of Peculiar, MO; one sister, Sue (Chuck) Wolfe of Mount

Vernon, WA; one granddaughter, Casey (Brandin) Talley of Wenatchee; and two

great-granddaughters, Danielle and Khloe Talley of Wenatchee. She was preceded

in death by her parents; and sister, Laverne Wallace.

A Commemoration Service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2016, at 11:00

a.m. at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, with

Pastor Don Azevedo officiating. A Reception will follow the service at

Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky, East Wenatchee. You are invited to

visit her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are

in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.