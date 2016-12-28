Funeral Service Directory

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Ralph Eslinger, 64, of Malaga: 11 a.m. celebration of life, with Pastor Mike Malmin officiating, at Wentachee Church of the Nazarene, 1011 S. Miller St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee

Thursday, Dec. 29

Shirley Jean Babst, 85, of Wenatchee: 6 p.m. rosary at St. Joseph’s Chapel in Wenatchee. An immediate family service will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Friday, Dec. 30

Donald James Quigley, 84, of Wenatchee and formerly of Manson: 11 a.m. Mass at St. Francis de Sales Parish, 215 W Allen Ave., Chelan. A reception will follow in the parish hall. A family rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis. Arrangements by Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.