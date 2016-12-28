Grace Ames Davidson

Grace Ames Davidson passed away December 19, 2016. She was born on June 21,

1921.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; sister, Edith; and her

parents. Grace is survived by her two sons, Don (Chris) Davidson and Walt

(Zoey) Davidson; sister, Leona Wald; and granddaughters.

A funeral service will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley on Thursday,

December 29, 2016, at 1:30 p.m., 711 Grant Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.