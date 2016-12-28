Grace Ames Davidson
Grace Ames Davidson
Grace Ames Davidson passed away December 19, 2016. She was born on June 21,
1921.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; sister, Edith; and her
parents. Grace is survived by her two sons, Don (Chris) Davidson and Walt
(Zoey) Davidson; sister, Leona Wald; and granddaughters.
A funeral service will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley on Thursday,
December 29, 2016, at 1:30 p.m., 711 Grant Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.
