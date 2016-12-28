Guerrero family GoFundMe page raises close to $26,000 in a week

QUINCY — A GoFundMe account benefiting the mother of two Quincy boys killed in a collision on Highway 28 Dec. 19 has raised nearly $26,000.

Alec and Adam Guerrero, ages 14 and 12, died after their minivan collided with semi-truck. The minivan was driven by their mother, Anne, who was taken to Central Washington Hospital in critical condition. Anne was released from the hospital, a hospital spokesman said.

As of noon Wednesday, there were 290 donations, totaling $25,825. The page…